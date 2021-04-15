Elite women athletes with low-income can stay at this Tucson home for free

"The riding out here is incredible. I'm sad that I’m missing out on the community in full bloom of cyclists in Tucson," Nixon said. "I know it’s a diverse and incredible population of people that’s not quite the same because of COVID. If it's this amazing in a pandemic, I can only imagine what it's like when it's healthy."

'I've never been this healthy in my life'

Cyclo-cross pro Allison Arensman, 27, first visited Tucson last spring. She ended up staying three months.

"I loved it,"she said, "And the longer I stayed here, even with something shut down, it was just such a conducive environment to training."

Arensman kept thinking about Tucson, even after she returned to her home in North Carolina in May. She reached out to Bertine and others in the cycling community to put out feelers about potential jobs. She ended up connecting with El Grupo Youth Cycling, which hired her as an assistant coach. She returned to Tucson in September.

A spot opened up in the Homestretch House, and Arensman was able to return while looking for a permanent residence.