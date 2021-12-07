Everything you need to know about the New York Giants' stay in Tucson this week

What will they do?

It's a business trip for the Giants, whose season is in danger of cratering. And Judge told reporters Monday that he wouldn't sacrifice game prep in favor of team bonding.

That said, the Giants had Tuesday off and will have lots of down-time the rest of the week. There will be opportunities to lounge by the pool, hit a few golf balls or check out a basketball game. Judge has been known to take his teams to TopGolf for bonding.

"In terms of getting out and going to a restaurant together, having some fellowship, there’s plenty of time for that," Judge told reporters. "In terms of doing anything as a team, we’ve talked about a number of things in captains’ meetings. We wouldn’t do anything that will take away from our weekly prep. It wouldn’t be anything in lieu of practice or in lieu of a meeting, but something additional on the back end. We’ve talked about a couple of possibilities and I’ll touch base with the captains again later on to see if there’s anything they’re interested in doing."

On Sunday, Barkley told reporters the Giants' plan to "relax, breathe, come together collectively (and) figure out what we’ve got to do better."

"I don’t see any fault or any negative things that can come out of spending time together as a team, getting to know each other more, especially this part of the season where we’ve got to try to make a run at it and try to win every game we can," he said.