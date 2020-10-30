Everything you need to know about the Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley's home of the made-for-TV's 'Match'

Exposure isn’t needed for Stone Canyon. When the private club opened in 2000, it was nationally recognized as one of the top new courses in the country. It’s still the only Tucson-area golf course to be listed on GolfDigest’s Top 100 courses in the United States. Initially, the club was open only to residents who owned property in the area. Stone Canyon has since opened its membership to anyone willing to pay a $15,000 fee. Roughly 60% of Stone Canyon’s 200-plus members live out of state, course officials said.

It’s not an easy course to play. The par-72, 7,317-yard course was designed by Jay Morrish, the architect of Jack Nicklaus’ golf courses from 1972-82. Before he died in 2015, Morrish had designed courses in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Japan. Morrish said Stone Canyon “has everything but an ocean — changes of elevation, beautiful rock formations, desert flora.” Every hole is isolated and not parallel to the other holes on the course. On every hole, a bad shot can land in either the desert, a pile of boulders — or a house.

"For a golfer to move around here without losing a golf ball, you’re going to shoot a relatively decent score,” Medina said.

Stone Canyon isn't designed for spectators, which makes it ideal for the fan-less, made-for-TV event.