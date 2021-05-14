Ex-CDO star Blake Martinez found fellow card shark in NFL mate Cassius Marsh

In the fall of last year, as the NFL was ramping up but little else, Marsh’s business manager and former Oaks Christian High teammate, Nick Nugwynne, discovered a hidden cache of Pokemon cards from his youth that were all in terrific condition. He considered selling the whole lot, but Marsh instead convinced him to get them graded, and the two of them saw the trajectory of the market and decided to use that collection as the corner piece of Marsh’s dream.

And Cash Cards Unlimited was formed.

“I’d been saving up and stacking product, and then Nick and I saw the market start to jump and we fired,” he said. “I didn’t plan to do it until after I was done playing, but there was no way I could wait any longer.”

Marsh — still playing in the NFL in a whirlwind 2020 season that saw him play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers — set Nick off to find a location for the store. After practice, though, Marsh hounded his buddy.

“I was a little bit jealous — he was getting to start up my dream,” Marsh said. “I was living through him, blowing up his phone, trying to get tidbits. I could tell I was irritating him — ‘You gotta stop bugging me.’”