Tucson native and former Santa Rita standout was not on his best behavior during a professional basketball game in Venezuela.
Stoglin signed with Trotamundos B.B.C earlier in 2018, a team that plays in Venezuela's professional basketball league. When play stopped, Stoglin grabbed the basketball out of one of his teammate's hands on the court, punted the ball into the crowd and was immediately ejected from the game. As he walked off the court, Stoglin released an expletive hand gesture to the heckling fans.
If you are going to make an exit, make it count @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/k0NF3O9kyM— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2018
Stoglin won a state championship with Santa Rita in 2010 and scored a city-record 2,911 points with 96 wins as a four-year starter. After his high school career, Stoglin went on to play for Maryland and led the ACC in scoring and averaged 21.6 points per game as the Terps' starting point guard in 2012.
After two years at Maryland, Stoglin was suspended for violating the university’s student-athlete code of conduct, and declared for the NBA Draft, but went undrafted. Greece, France, Ukraine, Italy, Turkey and Lebanon. In Lebanon, Stoglin once scored 74 points on 21-of-38 shooting in a game.
Now in Venezuela, it appears that Stoglin is in a more frustrating environment. Trotamundos B.B.C issued an apology on Twitter to fans following Stoglin's ejection.