FC Tucson adopts 'win at all costs' mentality for season's final stretch

With 10 matches left and sitting in ninth place in the USL League One standings, FC Tucson needs to get going. Coach John Galas said as much Friday.
“We don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘We’ll get the next one.’ This is a final cup for us,” Galas said. “The mentality is win at all costs, and we’ll try to do that.”
There’s reason to hope for FC Tucson (2-4); after three straight road matches, the team returns home Saturday to face the Richmond Kickers (4-1-1). The Men in Black will play five of their next six matches at Kino North Stadium. Galas is hopeful that familiarity will lead to some success.
“The boys are spirited and excited to finally play at home and see if that’s the factor that’s been missing for us to get results,” Galas said.
Fans won’t see many lineup changes, save for the return of Sam Biek from injury. Galas said his team has grown since its Aug. 15 loss to the Kickers in Virginia.
“We learned that we can create chances in the last 15 minutes, and we learned that if we don’t manage (their striker) it could be a very long night for us,” Galas said. “We’ve also learned that we can create and possess the ball and be dangerous against this team.”
FC Tucson ranks in the top two of the league in terms of chances created, as well as chances missed. They’re also second in the league in passing accuracy and possession. Richmond sits at the bottom in those categories but is still getting results.
“Their brand of football is working right now for them,” he said. “Expect a very tight game again with Richmond.”
And while fans still won’t be allowed in the stands, team president Amanda Powers is hopeful that attendees at the team’s downtown drive-in watch party will “stir up some good juju” and send it a few miles south.
“There’s certainly a desire to have some redemption this weekend,” Powers said. “These guys are hungry for a win. I know fans our itching for it. We’re going to try our best to put on a good show, both on the pitch and downtown.”
Saturday is National Tailgating Day. FC Tucson will join the celebration from style at the team’s watch party.
Fans are invited to bring their favorite tailgate foods to El Toro Flicks and grill it themselves before eating it in their cars or designated parking spots.
During the team’s first watch party last month, 92 carloads of fans came down to watch, filling up most of the lot (El Toro’s downtown location allows for a maximum of 120 vehicles.) Signs encouraging mask-wearing and social distancing were a plentiful, and people were respectful.
The team has made a few changes to the watch party setup, the largest of which is the addition of a 48-foot long inflatable soccer pitch. Pickup soccer games broke out in the parking lot of the Aug. 8 event, prompting Powers and her staff to brainstorm on ways to improve the experience.
There will also be giveaways galore, with Powers saying that every person who attends the watch party will leave with something.
Expect the drive-in watch parties to continue, even with Phoenix Rising FC, FC Tucson’s owner and parent club, announcing earlier in the week that it would bring fans back starting next week.
Powers said Phoenix Rising’s decision to allow fans in at a limited capacity comes down to “jurisdiction and arrangement,” noting that Rising plays on tribal land.
FC Tucson has been discussing options with county officials. And while there are currently no plans to open games to fans, things could change by the end of the season.
Time is ticking.
“We had a heart-to-heart on taking care of business,” Galas said. “I told the guys this week ... we have to get clinical, efficient and a little bit more ruthless going forward.”
