FC Tucson adopts 'win at all costs' mentality for season's final stretch

With 10 matches left and sitting in ninth place in the USL League One standings, FC Tucson needs to get going. Coach John Galas said as much Friday.

“We don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘We’ll get the next one.’ This is a final cup for us,” Galas said. “The mentality is win at all costs, and we’ll try to do that.”

There’s reason to hope for FC Tucson (2-4); after three straight road matches, the team returns home Saturday to face the Richmond Kickers (4-1-1). The Men in Black will play five of their next six matches at Kino North Stadium. Galas is hopeful that familiarity will lead to some success.

“The boys are spirited and excited to finally play at home and see if that’s the factor that’s been missing for us to get results,” Galas said.

Fans won’t see many lineup changes, save for the return of Sam Biek from injury. Galas said his team has grown since its Aug. 15 loss to the Kickers in Virginia.

“We learned that we can create chances in the last 15 minutes, and we learned that if we don’t manage (their striker) it could be a very long night for us,” Galas said. “We’ve also learned that we can create and possess the ball and be dangerous against this team.”