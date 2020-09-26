FC Tucson allows two late goals in loss to Fort Lauderdale FC

About 30 seconds after Alarcon’s missed chance, Fort Lauderdale moved the ball swiftly to the other side of the field. Jerome Kiesewetter fielded a long pass that split the FC Tucson defense and he booted it past FC Tucson goalkeeper Amal Knight to tie the game.

The match was still knotted up heading into the added stoppage time of five minutes. In the 94th minute, Fort Lauderdale’s Eduardo Sosa corralled a loose ball right outside the penalty box after the club’s corner kick was headed away. Sosa gathered himself, sidestepped to the right and then fired a shot high and away that hit the top shelf of the net for the game-winner.

Though FC Tucson suffered a loss, Galas pointed out that the club played particularly well in his eyes for most of the night.

“We were creating chances, we got back in the game through possession, we broke well on the counter. All those things were positive,” Galas said “But then we let them back in the game.”

What will go overlooked in the loss was the brilliant save from Knight on a penalty kick in the 57th minute. Knight’s ‘spidey sense’ reflexes perfectly read where the shot was going and he dove down to his left to block the shot which was headed for the back of the net.