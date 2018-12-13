After a brief time in Oklahoma, Jon Pearlman is back in Tucson.
FC Tucson has named Pearlman its director of soccer operations. Pearlman will oversee day-to-day operations and help run the Mobile Mini Sun Cup, Tucson's annual series of Major League Soccer exhibitions at Kino North Stadium.
Pearlman was one of the founders and original co-owners of FC Tucson, and served as both the general manager and coach. Pearlman was named coach of Oklahoma City Energy FC U23 a year ago, and spent one season with the USL Premier Development League club.
Pearlman's addition comes one day after the club announced Darren Sawatzky as its new coach. The Men in Black will play their first season in the professional USL League One starting in March.
"I want to thank (Phoenix Rising FC general manager) Bobby Dulle, Rick Schantz and all of the Phoenix Rising ownership group for this incredible opportunity to return to FC Tucson in its professional debut season in USL League One," Pearlman said. "I am excited to for the opportunity to again produce another memorable MLS preseason and Mobile Mini Sun Cup, as well as work with Coach Schantz and Sawatzky to elevate our FC Tucson players and team performance on the field and in the community."