FC Tucson can vault up USL League One standings with Wednesday win over Forward Madison FC

When he saw an away match against the defending USL League One champions sandwiched in between a stretch of five games in 14 days, one thought immediately stood out to FC Tucson coach John Galas.

“Let's get a point on the road regardless of the circumstances,” he said.

Mission accomplished.

FC Tucson (3-5-2) forged a 1-1 draw with North Texas SC Saturday. The Men in Black are now back home; they'll play two matches this week, starting with a a showdown against Forward Madison FC (3-3-2) on Wednesday.

Galas called Saturday's tie a "desirable result" even though FC Tucson was unable to hold on to a 1-0 lead in the second half. FC Tucson earned one point, and remains in the playoff mix with six games to play in the regular season. Four of their matches will be played at Kino North Stadium.

A win against sixth-place Forward Madison FC could catapult FC Tucson as high as into a tie for fourth place, provided they get help from other teams around the league.

“It'll be a good matchup,” Galas said. “Slightly favorable to us in certain categories.”