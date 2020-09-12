FC Tucson can't capitalize on scoring chances in shutout loss at home

The next moment that didn’t go in FC Tucson’s favor came in the 61st minute on a debatable foul call that resulted in a penalty shot for North Texas SC. Forward Ronaldo Damus’ kick snuck by FC Tucson goalie Merancio Valdez for the first goal of the night.

“The referee makes a decision like that and it costs us a little bit of momentum and confidence,” Galas said. “I’ll watch the video, but was it a penalty? I don’t know, I don’t think so.”

North Texas scored again in the 69th minute as forward Benjamin Redzic weaved his way through several FC Tucson defenders on the left side of the net and fed the ball over to an open Collin Smith, who had a fairly easy sliding goal.

Despite not securing a win in three straight games, Galas saw improvement in the team’s performance after last weekend’s 2-2 draw against the Richmond Kickers where the club lost control of a 2-0 lead.

“My boys defended the best they’ve defended all year against a team that actually keeps the ball,” the first-year coach said.

With just over a month remaining in the regular season, time is slowly starting to run out for the Men in Black to notch a home win — they are 0-2-1 in three contests at Kino Stadium so far.

The club has a quick turnaround as they host the last-place New England Revolution II at 7:30 Wednesday night.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.