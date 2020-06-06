FC Tucson cheers on local students as they graduate in unique setting: the airport

FC Tucson’s involvement in the graduation ceremony was just the first of many planned events in the newly announced partnership between the club and CPLC. FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said soccer “unites and connects communities,” and she wants her club to be a part of that outreach.

“If we are expecting the community to come out and support us at games,” Powers said, “then we need to also be one of the faces of the community and go out to support them.”

Powers moved to Tucson in January to become the team’s president following a stint as Chief Operating Officer for New Mexico United. In accepting the role, Powers hoped to build a team that has a positive impact on and off the field.

“We know these players aren’t going to play their whole careers at FC Tucson. But while they are here, we need to create a culture where these guys are known in the community and develop as young professional athletes,” Powers said.