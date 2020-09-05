FC Tucson draws in return to Kino North Stadium

“His confidence levels have gone up since the beginning of the season,” Galas said of Adams. “He can be one of the most dangerous attack players in the league if he keeps doing what he’s doing.”

A controversial call came before halftime where Adams appeared to be taken down by a Richmond defender near the box, leaving FC Tucson clamoring for a penalty kick.

“There’s the argument he was fouled in the box for another penalty but the referee swallowed his whistle and it wasn’t meant to be,” Galas said.

Richmond pulled within one before halftime to set up an intense second half. For the next 45 minutes, the two teams remained at 2-1 until the Kickers got a corner kick and Victor Falck was able to head it in for the score.

On the night, FC Tucson mustered four shots on net compared to Richmond’s five and had several more that were blocked in front by defensemen before getting close to the goal.

The Men in Black have yet to win a home game in 2020. That could change later this month as the team will play the next two games in Tucson and four of the next five overall, starting with North Texas SC on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.