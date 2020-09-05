FC Tucson draws in return to Kino North Stadium

FC Tucson failed to protect an early 2-0 lead and ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Richmond Kickers on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium.
Down 2-1 in the late stages, Richmond (4-1-2) put a header into the back of the net in stoppage time (90’+3) to force a tie — a result FC Tucson head coach John Galas didn’t mince words about.
“I mean ... We gave up a goal in the 90th minute on a set piece. We talked about all week that set pieces will kill us,” Galas said. “We got to hold our guys accountable and they should feel horrible about this one.”
Anchored by early goals from Roberto Alarcón (10th minute) and Shak Adams (15th minute), FC Tucson (2-4-1) looked to be in control. Alarcón opened the scoring with a penalty kick for a goal.
Adams and FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio combined for the highlight of the night in the 15th minute. Merancio booted the ball from just outside his own net, sailing it into Richmond territory where Adams snuck past the defense and gained control.
Adams sped past the Richmond defender nearest him and sent the ball into the back of the net to put the club up 2-0. It marked his fourth goal in as many games.
GOAL HIGHLIGHT:
“His confidence levels have gone up since the beginning of the season,” Galas said of Adams. “He can be one of the most dangerous attack players in the league if he keeps doing what he’s doing.”
A controversial call came before halftime where Adams appeared to be taken down by a Richmond defender near the box, leaving FC Tucson clamoring for a penalty kick.
“There’s the argument he was fouled in the box for another penalty but the referee swallowed his whistle and it wasn’t meant to be,” Galas said.
Richmond pulled within one before halftime to set up an intense second half. For the next 45 minutes, the two teams remained at 2-1 until the Kickers got a corner kick and Victor Falck was able to head it in for the score.
On the night, FC Tucson mustered four shots on net compared to Richmond’s five and had several more that were blocked in front by defensemen before getting close to the goal.
The Men in Black have yet to win a home game in 2020. That could change later this month as the team will play the next two games in Tucson and four of the next five overall, starting with North Texas SC on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!