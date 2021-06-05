FC Tucson draws with Toronto FC II at Kino North Stadium

Giovanni Calixtro scored on a header in the 21st minute and FC Tucson went on to tie Toronto FC II 1-1 at Kino North Stadium on Saturday night.

Themi Antonoglou had given Toronto FC II the lead with a goal in the 16th minute.

The Men in Black outshot Toronto 8-6, and are now 2-2-2 on the season.

FC Tucson next hosts Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at 7 p.m. next Saturday

• Luz Duarte scored twice as the FC Tucson Women beat the visiting El Paso Surf 2-1 in its season opener late Friday. The team next hosts FC Arizona at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kino North Stadium.

Pima men win tournament opener

The No. 1-seeded Pima College men’s soccer team opened play in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with a 2-0 win over on Muskegon (Michigan) CC on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Hyeonsang Jang scored in the 12th minute and Seungeon Kim made it 2-0 in the 18th minute in the Pool A game.

Pima goalkeeper Juan Suarez finished with one save as the Aztecs defense dominated.

The Aztecs close out pool play Monday against No. 8-seeded Patrick Henry (Va.) CC at 2 p.m. Tucson time.