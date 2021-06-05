 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tucson draws with Toronto FC II at Kino North Stadium

FC Tucson draws with Toronto FC II at Kino North Stadium

  • Updated
FC Tucson logo

Giovanni Calixtro scored on a header in the 21st minute and FC Tucson went on to tie Toronto FC II 1-1 at Kino North Stadium on Saturday night.

Themi Antonoglou had given Toronto FC II the lead with a goal in the 16th minute.

The Men in Black outshot Toronto 8-6, and are now 2-2-2 on the season.

FC Tucson next hosts Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at 7 p.m. next Saturday

• Luz Duarte scored twice as the FC Tucson Women beat the visiting El Paso Surf 2-1 in its season opener late Friday. The team next hosts FC Arizona at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kino North Stadium.

Pima men win tournament opener

The No. 1-seeded Pima College men’s soccer team opened play in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with a 2-0 win over on Muskegon (Michigan) CC on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Hyeonsang Jang scored in the 12th minute and Seungeon Kim made it 2-0 in the 18th minute in the Pool A game.

Pima goalkeeper Juan Suarez finished with one save as the Aztecs defense dominated.

The Aztecs close out pool play Monday against No. 8-seeded Patrick Henry (Va.) CC at 2 p.m. Tucson time.

Up next

Who: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (3-1-1) at FC Tucson (2-2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Radio: 1490-AM

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona starting pitcher Garrett Irvin feels well-rested going into Tucson Regional

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News