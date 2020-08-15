FC Tucson drops third straight game with loss in Richmond

An 81st-minute goal by FC Tucson forward Shak Adams wasn’t enough as the Richmond Kickers defeated the Men in Black 2-1 at City Stadium in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday.
FC Tucson piled on the pressure in the final minutes but couldn’t manage an equalizer against the Kickers and Darren Sawatzky, FC Tucson’s coach last season. The Men in Black fell to 1-3-0 with three points in the 16-game USL League One season.
FC Tucson fell behind early when Ivan Magalhaes headed in Mutaya Mwape’s free kick to give Richmond (2-1-1, 7 points) a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute. The Kickers went ahead 2-0 late in the first half as Emiliano Terzaghi struck from 6 yards after FC Tucson failed to clear the ball in the 42nd minute.
FC Tucson returns to action when it visits Orlando City B on Tuesday. The match at Osceola Heritage Park is set to kick off at 4 p.m. Tucson time. The Men in Black are next at home on Sept. 5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!