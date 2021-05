FC Tucson earns second win in four days with 2-1 victory in North Carolina

FC Tucson ended its stretch of four road games out of five to start the season by earning its second straight win Saturday, beating host North Carolina FC 2-1 in a USL League One contest.

The Men in Black (2-2-1) overcame a lightning delay and a 1-0 deficit in Cary, N.C., to notch their second win in four days.

FC Tucson fell behind 1-0 nine minutes in, but tied the score two minutes later on an own goal.

In the 50th minute, Manuel Ferriol scored on an assist by Giovanni Calixtro for the go-ahead goal.

The Men in Black are home for their next two matches, starting with a game against Toronto FC II at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Kino North Stadium.

FC Tucson schedule

Record: 2-2-1

Saturday, May 1: South Georgia Tormenta 3, FC Tucson 1

Saturday, May 8: FC Tucson 1, Forward Madison FC 1

Sunday, May 16: Fort Lauderdale CF 5, FC Tucson 1

Wednesday, May 26: FC Tucson 2, Toronto FC II 1

Saturday, May 29: FC Tucson 2, North Carolina FC 1