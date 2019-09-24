FC Tucson saw its slim chances at making the playoffs dashed Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to Greenville Triumph SC.
The Men in Black came into Tuesday’s game in seventh place, seven points out of the playoffs with three games remaining and needing a result to stay mathematically alive.
Greenville took a 2-0 lead to the locker room at halftime following two goals from Cameron Saul, but the Men in Black bounced back in the second half to tie the game.
“We fell asleep on some goals and gave up some that we shouldn’t have given up,” midfielder Erik Virgen said.
FC Tucson’s Jordan Jones notched his team-leading eighth goal of the season after he converted a penalty kick in the 50th minute following a Greenville handball in the penalty area.
Eight minutes later, Jones had a free header from six-yards out off of Virgen’s free kick, but his effort crashed against the crossbar.
In the dying minutes of regulation, left-back Kyle Bjornethun found Jamael Cox in the area, and Cox turned and curled a right-footed shot past Greenville goalkeeper Dallas Jaye to tie the match.
“Just try to make an impact — that’s your No. 1 job as a sub,” Cox said.
FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio later came up with two key stops during injury time before going forward on a last-ditch corner kick.
However, the ball popped loose out of the penalty area and allowed Greenville’s Christopher Bermudez to dribble alone and score on an open net to seal FC Tucson’s fate.
“I’m still trying to get my head around it, to be honest,” said Virgen, a product of the FC Tucson academy who went to Desert View High School.
“Very good response, but we’ve got to finish. The response is good, but it means nothing.”
FC Tucson had 61% of the game’s possession, but could only put four of its 12 shots on target.
Greenville had 13 shots in the game, seven of which were on frame.
“I can’t be upset with our guys battling and their will to win,” head coach Darren Sawatzky said. “But again — quality. We had chances in the first half to respond and we’ve got to hit the target.”
Corner kicks
• FC Tucson was without the services of defender and captain Kyle Venter, who was suspended after receiving two yellow cards in Saturday’s 0-0 tie against Richmond.
• Midfielder Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu also did not play, having left Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury, and is day-to-day.
• Sawatzky said that as many as five players could leave the team following the loss and return to FC Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship.