FC Tucson ends stretch away from home with 2-1 loss at Union Omaha
FC Tucson dropped the final match of its three-week road trip, losing 2-1 to Union Omaha on Saturday night.

The Men in Black (2-4-0) got their only goal from Shak Adams in the 33rd minute to tie the game at 1-1. Union Omaha (3-0-3) got the game-winner in the 78th minute.

FC Tucson has played only one home match so far, but will be at Kino North Stadium for the next three Saturdays. It starts the homestand with a match at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Richmond Kickers. Overall, the Men in Black will play five of their six games in September at home.

Union Omaha, in third place in USL League One, is the only league team not to have lost a game so far this season.

