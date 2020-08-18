FC Tucson ends three-game losing streak with blowout road win

FC Tucson forward Azaad Liadi scored twice, Roberto Alarcon netted his first goal of the season and Shak Adams took his goal total to two on the year in a dominating first half as FC Tucson defeated Orlando City B 4-1 at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.
Liadi gave FC Tucson its first early lead of the season when he fired the ball past goalkeeper Austin Avizu to make it 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
After Orlando tied it up on a successful penalty in the 18th minute, FC Tucson reacted quickly as Adams found Alarcon with a cross that the Spaniard rocketed into the net in the 21st minute.
Liadi added his second goal of the night in the 26th minute and Adams made it 4-1 with a right-footed shot in the 41st minute.
FC Tucson now travels to Nebraska to face Union Omaha on Aug. 29 at Werner Park at 5 p.m. The Men in Black's next home game is Sept. 5.
