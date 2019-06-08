FC Tucson forward Roy Abergil stared at the turf around midfield as his teammates and opponents made their way across the pitch.
The bottom of his shirt was still wet from 10 minutes earlier, when he stuck it in his mouth, regretting that he didn’t put his 85th-minute shot just a little closer to the far corner. It was one of many opportunities that either sailed wide or were punched away by Richmond Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald in Saturday night's 0-0 draw at Kino North Stadium.
FC Tucson coach Darren Sawatzky had the “kissing your sister” analogy tuned up afterward. While 19-year-old goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu put in a heroic effort to keep the clean sheet, and the squad looked near-dominant for most of the second half, the two dropped points sting.
“We had a couple of chances, and it’s really tough when they don’t go in,” Sawatzky said. “We’re working on a specific way of playing. We had a terrific spell between the 60th and 80th minute where we did it very well.”
Arguably FC Tucson’s best chance came when it actually put the ball across the goal line, but for the second-straight game, the potential goal was erased by an offside.
It came off a free kick, a cross blasted to the far post by Jose Terron and headed back across goal by Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu. The ball landed at the feet of defender Kyle Venter, who nudged it across the line only to see the offside flag raised on the far sideline, by the same line judge, according to Sawatzky, that waived off a go-ahead goal in last week’s 2-2 tie against Orlando City B.
“I guess I’ve got to go watch the video again,” Sawatzky said laughing. “To be honest, it was a tale of two halves. I think they were a little better than us in the first, and then I think we really went after them in the second.”
Just the fact that Omiunu was there to supply what could have been the crucial pass was something to celebrate.
The 24-year-old practiced with Phoenix Rising FC and played 19 minutes in its 5-0 win Friday before getting “a good night’s sleep” and driving to Tucson this morning. Omiunu was integral to FC Tucson’s attack and defense Saturday, distributing with ease and making a few crucial tackles.
“I thought we did a good job of executing tonight,” Omiunu said. “We have to take that base and foundation tonight and try to continue and go forward with it.”
The severity of coming away empty on all 11 shots Saturday will be felt going forward.
FC Tucson plays nine of its next 10 on the road, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Orlando City B, a stretch that could decide the team’s playoff fate. FC Tucson sits just one point back of Lansing Ignite FC for fourth place and the final postseason spot.
“We did what we needed to do to win,” Sawatzky said. “We just didn’t finish. I don’t like to tie. I really hate to lose, but we’re coming. The goals will come.”