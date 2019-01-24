The first player in FC Tucson's professional history doesn't need much of an introduction.
Midfielder Moshe Perez, who starred for the club in 2017 during a summer away from college, was signed Thursday as the team's first-ever professional player. Per club policy, financial terms were not announced.
“FC Tucson is the best environment I could have entered myself into for my rookie season, due to how great the club is and it’s affiliation with (Phoenix) Rising," Perez said. "It’s exciting for the club to make the professional jump to USL League One! FCT has always been an elite club so we are definitely prepared for the transition.”
Perez scored 12 goals during the 2017 season, leading FC Tucson to a 7-4-3 record. He was named the 2017 CARF International MVP. Perez then transferred from Colorado-Mesa University to the University of Denver. He finished his college career with 25 goals, 29 assists and 78 points.
FC Tucson, established in 2010, is participating in its first-ever season in the professional USL League 1. The team will kick off its season March 30 in Monteverde, Florida, and play its first home match April 13 at Kino North Stadium.