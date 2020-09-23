FC Tucson jumps to fifth place with home win over Forward Madison FC

“It was a beautiful shot,” Galas said. “As soon as he hit, you could tell it had enough pace and enough curve to beat the keeper.”

The seismic shift in momentum meant that FC Tucson would once again have to face the offensive attacks from Madison, and in the second half, they were up to the challenge.

“They were resilient tonight,” Galas said of his club. “They knew that if we gave them an inch, you know this team could punish us and we just kept trying to fight.”

Behind the key defensive effort was goalkeeper Amal Knight who made nine saves. Two of the most impressive saves from Knight came in the 73rd and 74th minute as the goalkeeper made diving stops to preserve the one-goal lead.

Next up is another home game this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Inter Miami II as FC Tucson looks to win its third consecutive home game.

“We're winning games right now, I'm happy and the team's gonna be happy,” Galas said. “Keeping Madison off the score sheet for as long as we did and then absorbing all that pressure tonight was a testament to the courage and a commitment of this group tonight to get a result.”

