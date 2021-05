FC Tucson loses season opener, 3-1 in Georgia

FC Tucson dropped its season opener on the road Saturday, losing 3-1 to South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Shak Adams scored the Men in Black’s only goal just before halftime to cut the lead to 2-1. Tormenta finally put the game away late, scoring in the 88th minute.

FC Tucson held possession for almost 60% of the time, but was outshot 14-12 in the loss.

The Men in Black open their home schedule with a 7 p.m. game Saturday against Forward Madison FC at Kino North Stadium.

FC Tucson will be on the road for three weeks after that contest.

FC Tucson's remaining schedule

Saturday, May 8: Forward Madison FC at FC Tucson, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16: FC Tucson at Fort Lauderdale CF, TBA

Wednesday, May 26: FC Tucson at Toronto FC II, TBA

Saturday, May 29: FC Tucson at North Carolina FC, TBA

Saturday, June 5: Toronto FC II at FC Tucson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Chattanooga Red Wolves at FC Tucson, 7 p.m.