Jose Terron said it was the best goal he’s scored professionally.
In the 73rd minute of last week’s match against Orlando City B at Kino North Stadium, Torren — an FC Tucson defender — gained possession of the ball just outside the penalty box before dishing a pass out wide with his left foot. The 5-foot-7-inch Spaniard then drifted toward the goal, awaiting a cross.
It arrived almost immediately, and he nodded it to the far post, past the outstretched arms of the Orlando City goalkeeper.
“In the professional (ranks), yes,” Terron said. “In Spain, I only scored three goals. This was a little bit better.”
Coach Darren Sawatzky still marveled at the play a few days later, as FC Tucson prepared for Saturday’s match against the Richmond Kickers.
“It was brilliant,” Sawatzky said. “He’s a smart, clever player. We counter-pressed and won the ball. He played a quick ball, continued his run and had a nice little snap header. It was real sexy stuff.”
Wheeler-Omiunu named to Team of the Week
FC Tucson midfielder Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu was named to the USL League One Team of the Week.
The 24-year-old from Bellingham, Massachusetts, has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season; his 720 minutes are the second-most in the league. He has completed 40 of his 48 passes and scored one goal, coming in the 58th minute of a 2-2 draw against Orlando City B.
“Andrew is very intelligent,” Sawatzky said. “He overthinks a lot, but what he has figured out is to up his mobility, his engine, and be more influential in the game as a guy who helps the guys around him. He’s doing his own job really well, but what he’s started to do is really influence the two or three guys around him so that we’re more unified as a group.”
Wheeler-Omiunu is currently training with Phoenix Rising FC, which owns FC Tucson and competes in the USL Championship, a league up from USL League One.
Women open with a win
The FC Tucson Women won their first game of the season, 2-1 over Albuquerque Sol FC on Saturday at Kino North Stadium.
Both goals were scored off penalty kicks, one each from Abbie Boswell and former University of Arizona standout Laura Pimienta. It was the first of a two-game homestead, which concludes Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Players SC. Tucson native Kelly Pierce, who just won back-to-back state championships with Salpointe Catholic, is in her first year coaching the squad.
“We’re all in this together,” Sawatzky said. “FC Tucson is all one club. Obviously, we’re under Rising, but down here in Tucson, we’re all together. I don’t know Kelly too well. I’ve met her. But I’m really happy for her to start 1-0.”