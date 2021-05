FC Tucson picks up first win of the year in Casa Grande

FC Tucson scored two goals in the first 28 minutes Wednesday and held on to beat Toronto FC II 2-1 in Casa Grande for its first win of the year.

The match was considered a home game for Toronto FC II, which isn't yet allowed to play in Canada.

Jota scored in the 24th minute and Deri Corfe found the net four minutes later to put the Men in Black up 2-0 in the USL League One contest.

FC Toronto II scored its goal in the 37th minute, the final tally of the night for either team.

FC Tucson held the ball only 37.8% of the time and was outshot 19-13 in the win. Men in Black goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley stopped four of five shots on goal.

FC Tucson (1-2-1), which is playing five of its first six matches away from home, visits last-place North Carolina FC at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Men in Black's next home game is June 5 against FC Toronto II at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.