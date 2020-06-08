FC Tucson players return, but specifics about season's start still weeks away

FC Tucson players have returned to Kino North Stadium, where they'll prepare for the delayed start to the USL League One season.
When that happens, however, is still up in the air.
The USL League One's board of governors voted Friday on a framework for returning to play, with July 18 as an initial return date. But the team said Monday that it does not have a revised schedule yet, and that details for parking, seating, ticketing, merchandising, concessions and fan conduct will be released in the coming weeks.
The team said season ticket holders will have priority for seats when matches begin. Kino North Stadium, and other venues throughout the league, will shrink in capacity in accordance with social-distancing rules. "It's important to note that FC Tucson's return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health deadlines," the team said in a news release.
FC Tucson is in its second season as part of USL League One, a professional league that funnels players to the USL Championship side. Tucson is owned by its parent club, Phoenix Rising FC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!