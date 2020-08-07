FC Tucson playing city's first pro sporting event in 4 1/2 months, and fans can watch — from their cars

After spending the first two weeks of its USL League One schedule navigating cross-country road trips to Florida and Tennessee, FC Tucson is home.

Finally.

The Men in Black will host Union Omaha at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the first home match of the club’s shortened 2020 season.

While fans aren’t allowed at Kino North Stadium to watch the city’s first professional sporting event since mid-March, the club is planning something for fans looking to celebrate together. The team will host a “Drive-in Watch Party” at El Toro Flicks downtown. Fans can watch on the big screen from their cars. Tickets are $15 each or $40 per car, and can be purchased at FCTucson.com/tickets. Gates at the drive-in open at 6:30 p.m., one hour before the game starts. The first 100 fans will receive a team flag. The match can also be streamed on ESPN+.

The USL League One season was delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited and in some cases canceled sports leagues worldwide.

“We think this is going a great way to do the best we can to celebrate the home opener,” said Jon Pearlman, FC Tucson’s director of soccer operations.