Fifty-two days after hosting its last home match, FC Tucson made their return to Kino North Stadium Saturday night. The Men in Black picked up where they left off in the Old Pueblo, beating Orlando City B 3-1.
This was the fourth and final time FC Tucson played Orlando City B, outscoring them 10-4 in three wins and one draw. Saturday’s win improved FC Tucson to 7-7-7 in their first season of professional soccer.
Being home for a match after almost two months on the road felt weird to coach Darren Sawatzky, who got used to taking a nap in his hotel and doing some work on his computer before heading out to a game.
Instead, he had his wife and son around him at home.
"It took a little bit to get used to," Sawatzky said. "We’re glad to be home, though."
The long time away from home may have affected the team early on. Orlando City B came out of the gate hot, pressing immediately and even attempting a shot at the minute mark. Orlando fired off a second shot — it was saed — less than a minute later.
But FC Tucson eventually got settled, and scored its first goal in the 36th minute. Devyn Jambga ran up the left wing and made a pass to Ramone Howell, who barely got a touch in before sending it over to Guillermo Delgado.
Delgado shot from the center of the box and scored into the bottom right corner.
"It’s always important to just open the gate — it gives the team confidence," Delgado said about getting the scoring started. "At the same time, we’re working hard. It’s the end product."
Seven minutes later, Jordan Jones stole the ball from Orlando City B’s keeper Juliano Chade and, after some fancy footwork, got past a defender to add an insurance goal.
Jones’ goal was the result of a pressing, defensive scheme that Sawatzky said the team picked up its parent club, Phoenix Rising FC.
"Jordan picked the right time to press — and his angle was right, which is something we’ve been working on," Sawatzky said. "He picked him and he scored a goal. So, good for him. I was proud of him."
FC Tucson kept the momentum rolling early into the second half. The final goal came from Erik "El Gallo" Virgen.
The moment was special for the 19-year-old: His family was in the stands. The Virgens moved to Tucson eight years ago. After the game, Virgen ran over to his family, who suggested they go out to eat dinner to celebrate.
"Honestly, I don’t even know what to say because I’ve been dreaming about this moment for a long time now," Virgen said. "Once I saw the ball hit the back of the net, it was a relieving feeling."
The long roadtrip leading into Saturday’s game once again came into play as FC Tucson showed tired legs late in the game. The lapse allowed Orlando City B to score one goal, but Sawatzky said he wasn’t worried about losing the game.
If anything, giving up the late-game goal served as a spark to the team.
"You could see the tired legs, but I’ll tell you what, the goal — I’m bummed that we gave it up, but I’m really happy with the way that they reacted to it because then they locked it down the last 15 minutes," Sawatzky said.