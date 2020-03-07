FC Tucson's 'city cowboy' AJ Valenzuela talks rodeo, fatherhood and living his dream

Valenzuela played 32 matches during his junior and senior seasons with the Aztecs. He then returned to FC Tucson, which had matured during his time away. Last year marked the Men in Black’s first season in USL League One. The team is now professional, a change from when Valenzuela — and other college kids just like him — suited up two years ago.

Valenzuela said that he feels lucky to be back in Tucson as a pro.

“There’s no words to describe how lucky I am to be able to play for my own hometown,” Valenzuela said. “Growing up, as a little footballer, you just hope to play. To be able to play for your hometown is a blessing.”

Valenzuela manages his packed schedule, which includes practices, games — FC Tucson opens its season March 28 against Toronto FC at Kino North Stadium — and travel. Adris’ mother lives in Tucson, and she and Valenzuela co-parent though they’re no longer in a relationship. Adris, with her curly, brown tendrils, sparkling eyes and broad smile, is the spitting image of her father.

“The benefit of being a student-athlete is that it helped me manage my time,” Valenzuela said. “Even when I was here for my junior college at Pima, I had to manage my time because I was spending time with (Adris) and school and soccer.”