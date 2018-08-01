FC Tucson defender Henry Lander was named to the PDL All-Western Conference team on Wednesday, while late-season hero Damian German was named honorable mention.
Lander appeared in 13 matches for the Men in Black last season, playing 1,012 minutes and leading the club to three shutout wins and a playoff appearance. Lander will return to the University of San Diego this fall.
German scored 18 goals, including four in the final two games of the regular season, to help FC Tucson make the playoffs.
FC Tucson lost in the regional finals, and finished the season 10-5-4. It went 7-3-4 in the PDL regular season.