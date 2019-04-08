Kody Wakasa has always been about soccer.
His father, Michael, played soccer in high school. His mother Bonnie, played at UC Davis. And so it made sense that young Kody gravitated to soccer as a boy, even as he tried out other sports.
Once Wakasa picked up his parent’s favorite sport, Bonnie became her oldest child’s first coach. The former college player coached Wakasa for four years through AYSO and his first club team.
Some of Wakasa’s favorite memories of his early soccer years are traveling with his mom and friends and celebrating every goal the group made and every win.
“For my mom to coach me and just share her love and passion for the game at an early age just naturally made me fall in love with the game,” Wakasa said. “So, I owe a lot to her.”
The love of soccer doesn’t end with Wakasa, however.
While they no longer play formally, Wakasa’s two younger brothers used to play soccer. Kasey ended his playing career at Cal Poly, where he played with his oldest brother his first two years. Kelly didn’t play past high school, but is now working on building his YouTube channel, where he already has more than 250,000 followers.
Wakasa’s sister still currently plays on her high school and club teams.
And the family support continues now that Wakasa moved to Tucson.
“My family support has always been amazing,” Wakasa said. “Just recently it was my little sister’s spring break, so her, my brother and my parents traveled to Orlando and Georgia and supported me at our first games for FC Tucson.”
The Men in Black won their season opener in Orlando 3-1, but dropped their second match in Georgia 3-1.
FC Tucson will host their home opener Saturday against Toronto FC II. Wakasa doesn’t believe his family will be able to make it to that game, but he’s sure they’ll be supporting him from California.
“They’ll be watching at home,” he said.
Wakasa signed with FC Tucson after two years with Phoenix Rising. In 2017, Wakasa played the most minutes on the team amongst defenders in his first full season. Wakasa also led the club in tackles won (40) and was second on the team in duels won (123) and assists (four).
In his second season, he appeared in 13 matches, starting 11.
Wakasa signed with FC Tucson on Jan. 30.
“I did Phoenix Rising preseason this year and just the fact that it’s the same ownership and that both staffs – Phoenix and Tucson – are in constant communication, it’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Wakasa said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I’ve been very pleasantly surprised with how everything’s come together, with being a new club and all. And I love the team, so I’m excited for this team.”
While Wakasa has felt neither he nor the team has been able to tap into their full potential, but is excited for what he believes the team can accomplish in their first year: a championship.
“Absolutely,” Wakasa said. “Ten teams, brand new league and with the team we have, there’s no question that we should contend for the championship.”
The FC Tucson defender tried out a couple different sports as a kid, but didn’t feel the connection to any other the way he felt with soccer.
It could just be that soccer runs in his blood.
“My mom and dad are my biggest role models,” Wakasa said.