FC Tucson's new president aims to showcase city's 'vibe,' club's heritage

In May, Powers signed a contract to become the COO of FC Tulsa as the club went through a major re-branding. She was working for the Oklahoma team when she got the call about the opportunity in Tucson.

“What I’m trying to do on a very grassroots level is understand our community, understand our heritage and understand what is missing in this community that the club can serve as a unifying symbol,” Powers said. “The time is right right now for Tucsonans to rally around something that they can feel a lot of pride for.”

In order to do that, Powers said, FC Tucson is going to have to invest in a winning team.

The budget for players’ salaries has been increased by $30,000. FC Tucson’s parent club, Phoenix Rising FC, has brought in new talent to the coaching and front office staffs.

“We’re also going to offer an extremely affordable ticket and break down barriers to access,” Powers said.

The club’s focus this year is players, community and entertainment, with the idea of developing a winning team, highlighting players to the community and creating a great game-day experience. Powers plans to tap into Tucson’s UNESCO City of Gastronomy status to bring new food options to FC Tucson games, and let the club be known as a place people can come for fun on game days.