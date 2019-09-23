FC Tucson’s chase for the playoffs has gotten more difficult in recent days.
Following Saturday’s missed opportunity — a 0-0 tie against the visiting Richmond Kickers — and Forward Madison FC’s 1-0 win Sunday over first-place North Texas SC, the Men in Black now sit in seventh place with 32 points, seven points behind Madison for the USL League One’s fourth and final playoff spot.
FC Tucson, which has a game in hand on Madison, hopes to use Tuesday’s game against Greenville Triumph SC at Kino North Stadium to make up some of that ground.
“I’m very proud of the guys and their response,” head coach Darren Sawatzky said, praising the team’s week of training leading up to the game. “We still have three games and nine points to go get. I feel like we have something to build on this week.”
That something would be a clean sheet kept on Saturday, which came as a welcome relief after two consecutive losses in which the team was outscored 9-0 — one being a 4-0 loss at Greenville on Sept. 13.
FC Tucson will have to do it without the services of defender and captain Kyle Venter, who will be suspended Tuesday after receiving two yellow cards against Richmond.
It will also have to improve the quality of finishing up front and end a three-game goal drought.
Saturday night was a good response after some difficult games, but three points that were there for the taking got away.
The Men in Black attempted a season-high 21 shots, but many were from outside the penalty area and/or missed the net.
With the Kickers losing their man advantage after having two players sent off in the final 10 minutes, FC Tucson was unable to convert despite piling on the pressure.
“I thought (Saturday) was some of the best football we’ve played,” said defender Lamar Batista. “We just didn’t finish — it comes down to that.”
Greenville comes into the match on a two-game winning streak, leaping into third place with 40 points.
“Obviously, it’s a quick turnaround, and I’m looking forward to seeing how much guys want it,” defender Kody Wakasa said.
He praised his team’s ability to stay level-headed over the course of a long season.
“This is a good group of guys that have a lot of tenacity and perseverance. We’re gonna go out there and represent Tucson.”