FC Tucson searching for first win of 2021 in road trip to Miami

Galas added that while it makes sense for the joint MLS and USL teams to line up their seasons, it's puts some teams at a competitive imbalance early in the season. FC Tucson's two matches are fifth-fewest in USL — three other clubs have played just one match, while another team — Toronto FC II — won't begin their season for another week.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale FC's five matches are tops in the league.

Galas and FC Tucson coach have opted to start their season sooner, but decided against it. See, the early start leads to consequences later in the season.

"Those teams that start in April as opposed to May will have bye weeks during the middle and end of the year," he said. "It'll be interesting to see how it plays out, because we should be hitting our stride right around then."

Until that time comes, though, FC Tucson will search for improvement — and, ultimately, its first victory of the season., Last week's home opener against Forward Madison FC ended in a 1-1 draw, and the team fell 3-1 at South Georgia in its May 1 season opener.

There are reasons to be encouraged. The Men in Black lead USL League One with an 87% passing accuracy.