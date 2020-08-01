You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tucson shut out in Chattanooga for first loss of season
Soccer: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1, FC Tucson 0

FC Tucson shut out in Chattanooga for first loss of season

FC Tucson logo

A 53rd-minute goal by Greg Hurst and an unsuccessful penalty handed FC Tucson its first loss of the season, 1-0 to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday in the inaugural match at CHI Memorial Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

FC Tucson struggled to handle the high-pressing attack by the Red Wolves throughout much of the match and finally succumbed early in the second half when Hurst netted his first goal of the season with a shot from 6 yards after a scramble near the goal.

The Men in Black had a chance to even it up when Darryl Longdon was taken down in the box by goalkeeper Alexander Mangels. But Mangels redeemed himself by diving to his right and stopping Josh Coan’s penalty shot in the 68th minute.

Up next for FC Tucson is the home opener against Union Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

Up next

Who: Union Omaha at FC Tucson

When: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8

Where: Kino North Stadium

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: FC Tucson players back at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News