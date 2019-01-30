FC Tucson has signed two more players, bringing its inaugural roster to five and counting. Defenders Kody Wakasa and Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu have been for the 2019 USL League One season, Tucson’s first as a professional club.
Wheeler-Omiunu, a Harvard graduate, was selected 46th overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Atlanta United FC. He logged one regular season appearance for the eventual MLS Cup Champions last season.
“I’m very grateful that FC Tucson has given me an opportunity to represent their club, and continue to develop as a player,” he said. “I look forward to being a part of what I hope to be a great first year for the club professionally.”
Wakasa spent last season with Phoenix Rising FC, appearing in 13 matches and starting 11 of them. He has played in 42 Phoenix matches over the last two seasons.
FC Tucson opens professional play March 30, with its first home match scheduled for April 13 at Kino North Stadium.