Goals by Jamael Cox and Kyle Venter just before the break were all that FC Tucson needed to defeat Orlando City B 2-1 in a USL League One game in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday.
FC Tucson ended a three-game winless streak and moved into fourth place in the league with 15 points.
Cox scored from 30 yards out in the 44th minute and Venter added another in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 2-0. Thiago Souza converted a penalty in the 59th minute for Orlando City B, which had a four-match unbeaten streak snapped.
The Men in Black, who opened the season with a 3-1 win at Orlando on March 30, will travel to Wisconsin to take on Forward Madison FC at 5 p.m. Saturday.