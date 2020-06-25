You are the owner of this article.
FC Tucson staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FC Tucson announced on Thursday that one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The club didn't specify if it was a coach or front office employee, but the individual who came up positive for the novel coronavirus is currently in quarantine. 

"The individual has been placed in isolation and we look forward to welcoming them back as soon as possible," FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said in a press release. 

FC Tucson opened up its team facilities earlier in the month and held distant non-contact workouts. Every player and staff member is required to wear a mask upon entry and follow strict safety protocols. 

The USL League One Board of Governors voted for the season to return on July 18. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

