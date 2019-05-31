Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu and Jose Terron both scored as FC Tucson drew with visiting Orlando City B 2-2 at Kino North Stadium on Friday night.
Wheeler-Omiunu scored in the 58th minute to tie the score at 1-1, while Terron found the net in the 73rd minute to give the Men in Black a brief 2-1 lead.
Orlando City B scored its goals in the 44th and 78th minutes.
FC Tucson is 3-4-2 overall in USL League One play. The Men in Black are next in action next Saturday, June 8, when they host the Richmond Kickers at 7:30 p.m.