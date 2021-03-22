FC Tucson to open season on May 1, will play home games in front of fans

Even better: The Men in Black will do it in front of fans. FC Tucson revealed its schedule on Monday, saying it will allow fans at Kino North Stadium after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close the stadium for all of last season. The club said fans can "secure" seats by buying season tickets, but has not yet said how many fans will be allowed for home games. The AHL's Tucson Roadrunners and the University of Arizona's baseball and softball teams are all currently playing, with attendance capped at less than 20% capacity.