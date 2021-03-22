FC Tucson to open season on May 1, will play home games in front of fans

FC Tucson will open the 2021 season on May 1, play its home opener a week later and celebrate Independence Day Weekend in Tucson.
Even better: The Men in Black will do it in front of fans. FC Tucson revealed its schedule on Monday, saying it will allow fans at Kino North Stadium after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close the stadium for all of last season. The club said fans can "secure" seats by buying season tickets, but has not yet said how many fans will be allowed for home games. The AHL's Tucson Roadrunners and the University of Arizona's baseball and softball teams are all currently playing, with attendance capped at less than 20% capacity.
FC Tucson will play its home opener on May 8 against Forward Madison FC. The team will play back-to-back Saturday home games in June, July and August.
Three of the teams final matches of the regular season will take place in Tucson: FC Tucson will face North Texas SC on Oct. 2, North Carolina FC on Oct. 13, South Georgia Tormenta FC on Oct. 16, and — following an Oct. 23 game against Forward Madison in Wisconsin — wrap its season with an Oct. 30 game against the Richmond Kickers.
The team's full schedule is below:
FC TUCSON'S 2021 SCHEDULE
(home games in ALL CAPS)
May 1: at South Georgia Tormenta FC, 4 p.m
May 8: FORWARD MADISON FC, 7 p.m.
May 16: at Fort Lauderdale CF, time TBD
May 26: at Toronto FC II, time TBD
May 29: at North Carolina FC, time TBD
June 5: TORONTO FC II, 7 p.m.
June 12: CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC, 7 p.m.
June 19: at North Texas SC, 5:30 p.m.
June 26: at Union Omaha, 5 p.m
July 3: FORT LAUDERDALE CF, 7 p.m
July 10: at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, time TBD
July 17: NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION, 7 p.m.
July 24: UNION OMAHA, 7 p.m.
July 31: at Richmond Kickers, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 7: NORTH TEXAS SC, 7 p.m.
Aug. 14: UNION OMAHA, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: at Fort Lauderdale CF, time TBD
Aug. 28: GREENVILLE TRIUMPH SC, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1: at New England Revolution II, 4 p.m.
Sept. 4: at North Texas SC, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11: FORT LAUDERDALE CF, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Greenville Triumph SC, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Union Omaha, 5 p.m.
Oct. 2: NORTH TEXAS SC, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: NORTH CAROLINA FC, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: SOUTH GEORGIA TORMENTA FC, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Forward Madison FC, 5 p.m.
Oct. 30: RICHMOND KICKERS, 7 p.m.