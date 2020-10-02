FC Tucson touts 'zero-tolerance policy' with parent club embroiled in homophobic slur controversy

Pearlman called the video “troubling.”

“The most important thing you need to know for us is that the kind of hateful language that you’re talking about the alleged player is not acceptable on FC Tucson,” Pearlman said. “It’s not part of the game of soccer.”

Powers, Pearlman and FC Tucson coach John Galas said Rising’s investigation shouldn’t distract Tucson from making a run at the USL League One playoffs. The club is 4-6-2 heading into Saturday’s match against Forward Madison FC (4-4-2) in Wisconsin. FC Tucson beat Madison 2-1 in September.

FC Tucson will once again be without top goal-scorer Shak Adams, who remains out with an injury. Galas said he expects Adams to return for one of the team’s three remaining matches after this weekend.

Galas said he’s anticipating another close contest as Forward Madison FC is undefeated on its own turf. The team plays on artificial grass and is 3-0-1 at home while outsourcing opponents 8-1.

“It’s a little bit of a different environment and playing surface for us on a turf field,” Galas said. “Turf plays differently.”