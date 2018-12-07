FC Tucson is turning pro.
Tucson's longtime soccer club will play its first professional home match on April 19. The game against Toronto FC II will be played at Kino North Stadium.
FC Tucson is playing in the new USL League 1, a professional league that includes teams from around the country. Previously, FC Tucson played in the USL Premier Development League; its roster, made up of college players and locals home for the summer, played other clubs throughout the west.
FC Tucson is taking $25 season ticket deposits on its website, FCTucson.com. The club's full schedule will be unveiled Monday.