FC Tucson Women hosts FC Arizona tonight at Kino North Stadium

The FC Tucson women's team will host FC Arizona Wednesday night at Kino North Stadium. The match begins at 7 p.m.

The club will look a little different: Wednesday marks the debut of FC Tucson Women's new front-of-jersey sponsor, Dean Alan Architects PLLC.

The FC Tucson women opened play Saturday after a year-plus hiatus with a 2-1 win over El Paso. Former Mexico national team player Luz Duarte scored both of the club's goals in the win.

The club is playing an eight-game schedule, with three remaining home matches left. After Wednesday, FC Tucson Women will play at home June 25 and July 2, with both matches starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Wednesday's game start at $10 and are available at fctucson.com/women.

Compiled in part from a news release.