FC Tucson Women jersey sponsor takes a hands-on approach to women supporting women

Last April, the Women’s Premier Soccer League called off the season, due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powers admits the WPSL’s decision a year later to go ahead with the season caught her off guard, and on top of that, everyone at FC Tucson had been busy trying to plan for a men’s season.

“We had written it off in our mind as the season was not going to happen,” Powers said. “But when you have so many irons in the fire and something hits, it’s like, ‘Let’s go!’”

Powers, along with head coach Kelly Pierce and Assistant Coach Charlie McCabe, got to work figuring out where they were at and what they still needed.

“We had sponsors from the 2020 season ... and individuals who could put money towards the season, but we were struggling with fundraising and didn’t have a front of the jersey sponsor,” Powers said.

That’s where Gee came into play.

“I spoke to Angela on the phone about the broad picture of FC as a whole,” Powers said. “It really resonated with her.”

Powers also told Gee about the team’s tag line, which is a play on the phrase, “It starts in Tucson,” that was used to promote May’s MLS Preseason play at Kino Stadium.