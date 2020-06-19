FC Tucson's Niall Logue turned to 'bare bone basics' to stay fit under lockdown in Ireland

"It was intense, I'm not going to lie," Logue said.

Without access to the gym and his typical workout regimen interrupted, Logue was forced to get creative.

He filled buckets with water, affixed them to a pole and used the weight for squats and lifting.

"I was using paint pots and filling up all our jugs with water," Logue said. "Anything and everything you could think of to make a workout."

While road running (once a day) was allowed, it wasn't enough for a pro athlete in training.

Logue hit the shed in his family's backyard, using it as a brace to work his legs and back, going back to what he called the "barebone basics."

On May 22, Logue finally arrived in Tucson. USL League One expects to begin play July 18, though FC Tucson has yet to unveil its updated 2020 schedule. The Men in Black have been training at Kino North Stadium for nearly two weeks.

It was a homecoming of sorts. Logue spent two years at Yavapai Junior College in Prescott before signing with Ohio State in 2016.

"When you come from where I come from, you learn to appreciate the heat, that’s for sure," Logue said.