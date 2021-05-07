FC Tucson's pop-up block parties engage community, soccer fans

"Doing this process has helped us uncover who we need to be to this community," Powers said. "We can’t be all things to everyone, but my bet is once we’ve done a half dozen, maybe even 10 of these, will have real sense of what this club needs to look like to Tucson."

Powers said the events were a nice alternative to posting up at bars across town, and they've allowed her to have conversations with fans about changes within the team.

"People are happy to see things moving in a different direction," Powers said.

The pop-ups have also been an opportunity for new players to meet and engage with fans.

Jared Odenbeck signed with the club in late February. The former Wake Forest standout started his professional career in 2017 with the USL's Charlotte Independence. From there, he moved to Gothenburg, Sweden to play for Lindome GIF. Odenbeck spent half a season with the team and a short time with South Georgia Tormenta FC before continuing his play abroad for two more seasons, most recently with New Zealand-based team Western Suburbs Football Club.

Odenbeck, 26, has been to both the Barrio 2 Barrio pop-ups, staying behind for last week's season-opener against his former club, Tormenta, with four other injured players.