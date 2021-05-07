FC Tucson's pop-up block parties engage community, soccer fans

FC Tucson staffers and players have been hitting the streets to drum up support for the season, which is already shaping up much differently than the last.
The past two Saturdays, FC Tucson President Amanda Powers, along with a handful of players and the club's 10-person street team, have been posting up in neighborhood hotspots for free, open-air, socially distant "Barrio 2 Barrio" pop-up block parties.
By hosting the city-wide events in collaboration with city and county officials, community organizations and neighborhood groups, the club is aiming to bring some fun to the streets and let people know what they're all about. Upcoming locations include Desert View High School and South Tucson's Cafe Santa Rosa.
FC Tucson (0-1) opened its 2021 season last weekend in Georgia, and will play its home opener Saturday night against Forward Madison FC.
The first "Barrio 2 Barrio" event at Menlo Park's MSA Annex doubled as a county run vaccination pop-up site. Dozens of fans turned out to celebrate the upcoming season with the team, and 42 people received their vaccines.
"The vibes were really good, and it was nice to see families and kids coming out," Powers said of the first two events, the second being held last Saturday at Rillito Park. "Everywhere we go, it's a different 'hood. It's a different demographic and a different level of energy."
Powers described the parties as wholesome, highlighting the tifo painting station and drum circle. The events also included autograph sessions, food trucks, music, games and giveaways.
During her first year as president, Powers led the team through a 16-game season of fan-free competition in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. She said the past year has felt like "we were at battle," and is excited to welcome fans back into Kino North Stadium on Saturday. Kino's capacity is 733, 20% of capacity, and Powers expects the game to sell out.the first 200 fans will receive team flags.
"We're going to keep building as we go," Powers said. "A little more, a little more, whether that be capacity or other elements, as the health department approves things at Kino."
Powers said she's thankful to the club's returning sponsors, but also to the new organizations that are getting behind FC Tucson. This month's away games can be watched at American Eat Co., and Powers said she's in conversations with other businesses about similar events.
The Barrio 2 Barrio parties will likely extend beyond May 29's scheduled event at Cafe Santa Rosa, as Powers said she's in talks with officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base about holding an event on-site. She would also having like to bring events to to tribal lands and some of the Boys and Girls Clubs around town.
"Doing this process has helped us uncover who we need to be to this community," Powers said. "We can’t be all things to everyone, but my bet is once we’ve done a half dozen, maybe even 10 of these, will have real sense of what this club needs to look like to Tucson."
Powers said the events were a nice alternative to posting up at bars across town, and they've allowed her to have conversations with fans about changes within the team.
"People are happy to see things moving in a different direction," Powers said.
The pop-ups have also been an opportunity for new players to meet and engage with fans.
Jared Odenbeck signed with the club in late February. The former Wake Forest standout started his professional career in 2017 with the USL's Charlotte Independence. From there, he moved to Gothenburg, Sweden to play for Lindome GIF. Odenbeck spent half a season with the team and a short time with South Georgia Tormenta FC before continuing his play abroad for two more seasons, most recently with New Zealand-based team Western Suburbs Football Club.
Odenbeck, 26, has been to both the Barrio 2 Barrio pop-ups, staying behind for last week's season-opener against his former club, Tormenta, with four other injured players.
"I think it's great," Odenbeck said of the events. "It's a great way to connect with not only the community at large, but also select people that support us."
Odenbeck said he's enjoyed meeting season ticket holders, frequent attendees and people who have kids that play in FC's youth teams, and leagues around town.
"We're trying to increase support of the game and grow the game in this part of Arizona," Odenbeck said.
While Tucson's climate is vastly different than Odenbeck's previous clubs, he said his time in Tucson has so far been great.
"It's a good city," Odenbeck said. "I'm really happy to be here and really excited for the opportunities this club presents to you. This is a great group of guys."
Odenbeck said he hopes people come out to the games, as having people in the stands means the world to players.
"The more they cheer, the more it gives us to go out there and go harder," Odenbeck said.
