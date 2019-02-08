It’s going to be a busy preseason for the Houston Dynamo.
The team opened its preseason on Wednesday, forging a draw against Minnesota United FC in their Mobile Mini Sun Cup opener. Saturday, they'll face the Seattle Sounders at 6 p.m. at Kino North Stadium. The Dynamo will play Sporting Kansas City next week, then fly to Guatemala to play Guastatoya as part of the CONCACAF Champions League.
Houston will be scrambling.
“That’s the idea,” Cabrera said. “We’re going to try to overload them a little bit more for the next week or so, for the next 10 days. Then we’re going to make sure to let them recover and prepare for the first game.”
Their first game of the preseason was the first step towards getting ready for their March 2 MLS opener against Real Salt Lake.
“The idea is to increase the level of quality, stamina and fitness throughout the 90 minutes,” Cabrera said. “So hopefully by the time we play our first game we get to that point.”
Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis said he thought the team looked good against Minnesota United. In their first game, and against an MLS opponent, the team moved the ball well. Now they just need to improve their fitness, he said.
The team is also still adjusting to some roster turnover. Because Houston Dynamo competes in both the CONCACAF Champions League and MLS, Cabrera wanted to make sure he brought in specific players with different qualities that he could use in different positions.
“So, there’s always a little bit of a learning curve when that happens, but I think the coaching staff has given us a pretty clear direction of how we want to play and what kind of team we’re going to be,” Willis said. “It’s a matter of just fitting into that system. The fact that we know what we want to do, it helps out a lot.”
Cabrera said the changes to the roster, while not big, were important.He said his team should have the depth needed to be able to stay competitive throughout the different tournaments and leagues.
“During the summer, also we have to compete with the two rosters — US Open Cup, plus MLS Cup,” Cabrera said. “We understand that we have the Gold Cup and we have FIFA windows where we have some players that they travel.
“We are looking to have a good depth and we’re looking to compete for every position with two, three players. When we need them, they can give us the depth and continue with the level that we’re looking for.”
On Saturday, Cabrera is looking for his team to improve on their timing and competitiveness. And he would like to work on getting as sharp at the net as he was last season.
“I think it’s a great atmosphere,” Willis said of the Mobile Mini Sun Cup. “I think the experience of getting multiple MLS teams together in one facility, playing real games against good opponents is very important. I love the mountains (and) the beautiful scenery, obviously. But it’s a good environment to have this facility here and to emulate what the regular season is going to be like.”