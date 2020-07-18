For Tucson's Francisco Romero, start of baseball season brings hope — and more complicated emotions

Normally, Romero arrives at the ballpark a few hours before first pitch to begin prep work for the upcoming broadcast. Going over lineups for both teams and staying up to date with the team’s disabled list and transactions is a constant task during the season. Broadcasters watch batting practice, talk with scouts and do interviews in the clubhouse. Romero, along with the Astros’ media corps, typically meets with the manager before every game. He even eats at the stadium.

That routine is gone.

When he arrives at the ballpark on Friday, Romero will first undergo a temperature check. First-year Astros manager Dusty Baker’s pregame press conference will be done via Zoom, as will the postgame interviews with players. Romero’s meals will be delivered to his broadcast booth, in part to keep him — and other media members and staffers — from socializing around the buffet line.

Romero has even been told to avoid personal contact with Alex Trevino, his longtime broadcast partner.

“So we’re pretty much isolated, and we’re already in an empty stadium to begin with,” Romero said. “So it’ll be different and something that we’ve never seen before.”

Romero has a leg up on his fellow broadcasters, at least in one way.