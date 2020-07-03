Former FC Tucson captain Kody Wakasa trades in his cleats for a stethoscope

Wakasa, who continued practicing with the team all the way up until the very end, called the situation bad timing. He said that while his FC Tucson family was shocked at the news of his departure, after the past few months, nothing seems to really shock anyone anymore.

“There’s a bigger picture out there,” he said. “But I’m bummed to leave the team. I wish I could have played one last season with Tucson.”

The feeling is mutual: FC Tucson announced Wakasa’s retirement on Twitter on Wednesday, saying, “We have such admiration for this young man and wish him the best.”

A Bay Area transplant who has spent the past few years growing to love the desert, Wakasa is excited for the move to Chicago, which will be brand new to him, having only ever visited for his Loyola interview. He says he’s taken with him fond memories from his time in Tucson.

“It was nothing short of amazing and more than I could have ever asked for and wanted,” Wakasa said. “I met some amazing teammates and friends along the way.”

Wakasa has never attended school without also playing soccer, so he admits that it’ll be “quite the transition” once Loyola starts holding in-person classes and he’ll have to make friends outside of the soccer team.