Former Pima College star, Flagstaff native JJ Nakai finds home in NAU's up-tempo offense

It was hard for Nakai, who grew up admiring Nash — and Allen Iverson, too — to adjust to Nevada’s system. The guard said she learned from her experience, even though she decided to leave after one season.

“I didn’t have a lot of things go my way and I learned how to cope with it and keep pushing,” she said. “The things I took away from Nevada have given me motivation to this day. Even though Nevada wasn’t the exact situation I wanted, I still took a lot of things away.”

Safe at home

Nakai left Reno after one season. Home was calling.

The guard transferred to NAU, giving Payne — the coach who had recruited her hard out of high school — the recruit she first sought three years later. Nakai is the first Flagstaff native to suit up for the ’Jacks since Teresa Diaz did it in 2005.

The NAU coaching staff welcomed her back with open arms. And the NCAA granted Nakai a waiver to play right away, making her an instant part of the Lumberjacks’ fast-paced attack.