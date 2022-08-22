 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIMA COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Former Pima softball head coach Armando Quiroz coming back as assistant

Pima Community College softball coach Armando Quiroz talks with MaryAlys Julian during at Arizona Western pitching change in the second game of their double header, Tuesday, January 30, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2018

Ex-Pima College softball coach Armando Quiroz is returning to the Aztecs as an assistant. He will join his daughter, head coach Rebekah Quiroz, as well as other assistants Jennifer Martinez-Abbs, Nicki Johnson, Jesus Lozania, John Herrera and Manny Gomez.

Quiroz, who also coached at Flowing Wells High School, was 501-197-2 as Pima's head coach from 2007-18. He won two NJCAA Region I, Division I titles, and the Aztecs finished fourth at the national tournament in 2012 and third in 2013.

He was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

“Coaching side by side with a legend again will just strengthen an already strong family atmosphere," Rebekah Quiroz said in a news release. "He brings knowledge, experience, and a winning expectation.

"Although his name and reputation speak for itself, he is our biggest supporter and he is here to build off of the hard work Jen (Martinez-Abbs), Nicki (Johnson) and myself strive for every day we step between those lines. He’s an exceptional tool we just added to our tool box."

