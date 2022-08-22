Former Pima softball head coach Armando Quiroz coming back as assistant

Ex-Pima College softball coach Armando Quiroz is returning to the Aztecs as an assistant. He will join his daughter, head coach Rebekah Quiroz, as well as other assistants Jennifer Martinez-Abbs, Nicki Johnson, Jesus Lozania, John Herrera and Manny Gomez.

Quiroz, who also coached at Flowing Wells High School, was 501-197-2 as Pima's head coach from 2007-18. He won two NJCAA Region I, Division I titles, and the Aztecs finished fourth at the national tournament in 2012 and third in 2013.

He was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

“Coaching side by side with a legend again will just strengthen an already strong family atmosphere," Rebekah Quiroz said in a news release. "He brings knowledge, experience, and a winning expectation.